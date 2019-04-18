IMD Says Temperatures Likely To Rise Significantly Over Northwest And Central India In Next 3-4 Days

-
India Metereologiocal Department (IMD), noted in a latest update that isolated thunder squall (wind speed reaching 50-60 kmph) are likely over Gangetic West Bengal on 19th April ,over Odisha on 18th & 19th April and over Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura on 20th & 21st April.
Thunderstorms and gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph and at times 40-50 kmph) are likely over Kerala, Tamilnadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rayalseema, south Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during next 3 days. Day maximum temperatures are likely to rise significantly over northwest and central India during next 3-4 days.
