IMD Says Temperatures Likely To Rise Significantly Over Northwest And Central India In Next 3-4 Days

Metereologiocal Department (IMD), noted in a latest update that isolated thunder squall (wind speed reaching 50-60 kmph) are likely over Gangetic West Bengal on 19th April ,over Odisha on 18th & 19th April and over & and Nagaland, Manipur, & on 20th & 21st April.

Thunderstorms and gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph and at times 40-50 kmph) are likely over Kerala, Tamilnadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rayalseema, south Chhattisgarh, and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & during next 3 days. Day maximum temperatures are likely to rise significantly over northwest and during next 3-4 days.

