JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Economy » News

Shares end lower amid negative Asian cues
Business Standard

IMD Says Temperatures Likely To Rise Significantly Over Northwest And Central India In Next 3-4 Days

Capital Market 

India Metereologiocal Department (IMD), noted in a latest update that isolated thunder squall (wind speed reaching 50-60 kmph) are likely over Gangetic West Bengal on 19th April ,over Odisha on 18th & 19th April and over Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura on 20th & 21st April.

Thunderstorms and gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph and at times 40-50 kmph) are likely over Kerala, Tamilnadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rayalseema, south Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during next 3 days. Day maximum temperatures are likely to rise significantly over northwest and central India during next 3-4 days.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, April 18 2019. 15:56 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU