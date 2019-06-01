Piccadily Agro Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.31 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 7.37% to Rs 110.64 croreNet Loss of Piccadily Agro Industries reported to Rs 3.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 7.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 7.37% to Rs 110.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 103.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 20.52% to Rs 5.52 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 13.24% to Rs 367.08 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 324.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales110.64103.05 7 367.08324.16 13 OPM %-7.09-3.48 -7.448.02 - PBDT-3.61-7.80 54 19.4514.59 33 PBT-6.85-10.99 38 6.901.86 271 NP-3.31-7.45 56 5.524.58 21
