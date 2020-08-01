Riddhi Corporate Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.43 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Riddhi Corporate Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.50 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Bank of India tumbles after dismal Q4 outcome
Indian Energy Exchange consolidated net profit rises 6.31% in the June 2020 quarter
Max Financial Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 36.09 crore in the March 2020 quarter
CitiPort Financial Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2019 quarter
-
Sales decline 38.76% to Rs 21.30 croreNet loss of Riddhi Corporate Services reported to Rs 1.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 3.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 38.76% to Rs 21.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 34.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 54.64% to Rs 1.50 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 36.86% to Rs 81.47 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 59.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales21.3034.78 -39 81.4759.53 37 OPM %0.339.34 -4.381.26 - PBDT0.153.45 -96 4.321.44 200 PBT0.053.21 -98 3.971.07 271 NP-1.433.11 PL 1.500.97 55
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU