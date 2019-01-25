IND Renewable Energy standalone net profit rises 875.00% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales reported at Rs 0.03 croreNet profit of IND Renewable Energy rose 875.00% to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.030.03 0 OPM %-100.00-133.33 -PBDT0.400.06 567 PBT0.390.04 875 NP0.390.04 875
