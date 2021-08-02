Ind-Swift Laboratories Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Poddar Pigments Ltd, Shiva Texyarn Ltd, Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd and Global Vectra Helicorp Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 02 August 2021.

Ind-Swift Laboratories Ltd lost 13.43% to Rs 98 at 14:35 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.92 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.57 lakh shares in the past one month.

Poddar Pigments Ltd tumbled 7.42% to Rs 377.45. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 39452 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34689 shares in the past one month.

Shiva Texyarn Ltd crashed 6.11% to Rs 228. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 14147 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8782 shares in the past one month.

Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd dropped 5.00% to Rs 38.95. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.75 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.81 lakh shares in the past one month.

Global Vectra Helicorp Ltd pared 5.00% to Rs 61.8. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 13450 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 37588 shares in the past one month.

