Indbank Merchant Banking Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.29 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 29.48% to Rs 1.89 crore

Net profit of Indbank Merchant Banking Services reported to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 2.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 29.48% to Rs 1.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 20.27% to Rs 1.77 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 30.42% to Rs 8.12 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 11.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1.892.68 -29 8.1211.67 -30 OPM %-4.76-33.96 -5.9125.79 - PBDT0.33-0.68 LP 1.984.40 -55 PBT0.27-0.74 LP 1.753.97 -56 NP0.29-2.49 LP 1.772.22 -20

Mon, May 20 2019. 13:31 IST

