RBL Bank standalone net profit rises 36.21% in the December 2018 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 42.42% to Rs 1638.93 croreNet profit of RBL Bank rose 36.21% to Rs 225.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 165.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Total Operating Income rose 42.42% to Rs 1638.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1150.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Total Operating Income1638.931150.79 42 OPM %57.8258.78 -PBDT337.79251.12 35 PBT337.79251.12 35 NP225.19165.33 36
