Business Standard

Canara Bank standalone net profit rises 152.50% in the December 2018 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 13.12% to Rs 12188.56 crore

Net profit of Canara Bank rose 152.50% to Rs 317.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 125.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Total Operating Income rose 13.12% to Rs 12188.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 10774.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Total Operating Income12188.5610774.64 13 OPM %60.9652.78 -PBDT379.90157.75 141 PBT379.90157.75 141 NP317.52125.75 153

First Published: Mon, January 28 2019. 16:06 IST

