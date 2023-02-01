India Cements Capital reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.12 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 123.08% to Rs 0.87 crore

Net profit of India Cements Capital reported to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2022. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 123.08% to Rs 0.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.0.870.398.05-23.080.130.010.1200.120

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)