India Cements Capital reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.12 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Ramco Cements rises on commissioning cement plant
Ambuja Cements, RVNL, Mukand to be watched
ACC and Ambuja Cements win IconSWM-CE awards
India Cements Capital consolidated net profit rises 150.00% in the September 2022 quarter
Shri Keshav Cements & Infra reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.17 crore in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 123.08% to Rs 0.87 croreNet profit of India Cements Capital reported to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2022. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 123.08% to Rs 0.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.870.39 123 OPM %8.05-23.08 -PBDT0.130.01 1200 PBT0.120 0 NP0.120 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU