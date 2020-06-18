India Elected As Non Permanent Member Of United Nations Security Council

India was elected as non-permanent member of the United Nations (UN) Security Council for a two-year term on Wednesday, winning 184 votes in the 193-member General Assembly.

The United Nations Security Council is one of the six principal organs of the United Nations, charged with ensuring international peace and security, recommending the admission of new UN members to the General Assembly, and approving any changes to the UN Charter

