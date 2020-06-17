CII Study Says 155 Indian Companies Account For Over $22 Billion In Investments And Nearly 125000 Jobs In US

A total of one hundred and fifty-five companies with origins in India are responsible for generating over $22 billion in investments and nearly 125,000 jobs across the United States, according to a new survey report released today by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). The report, "Indian Roots, American Soil 2020," is a state-by-state breakdown of tangible investments made and jobs created by 155 surveyed Indian companies doing business in all 50 states, as well as Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico. Texas, California, New Jersey, New York, and Florida are home to the greatest number of workers in the U.S. directly employed by the reporting Indian companies. The surveyed companies disclosed the highest amounts of foreign direct investment (FDI) in Texas, New Jersey, New York, Florida, and Massachusetts. The states with the top concentrations of Indian companies reporting were New Jersey, Texas, California, New York, Illinois and Georgia.

The surveyed companies also provided data regarding their corporate social responsibility (CSR) and research and development expenditures, which totaled $175 million and $900 million, respectively. Together, 155 Indian companies employ nearly 125,000 people across 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. The total value of tangible investments made by these 155 companies exceeds $22 billion. The top five states in which Indian companies have generated maximum employment are: Texas (17,578 jobs), California (8,271 jobs), New Jersey (8,057 jobs), New York (6,175 jobs) and Florida (5,454 jobs). The top five states in which Indian companies have contributed the highest foreign direct investment are: Texas ($9.5 billion), New Jersey ($2.4 billion), New York ($1.8 billion), Florida ($915 million), and Massachusetts ($873 million). Indian investments in 20 U.S. states stand at over $100 million each. 77% of the companies plan to make more investments in the United States.

