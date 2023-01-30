India Forex reserves rise by USD 1.727 billion to USD 573.727 billion

India's forex reserves increased by USD 1.727 billion to USD 573.727 billion in the week ended January 20, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday. This is the second consecutive week of a rise in the kitty after the USD 10.417 billion jump to USD 572 billion during the preceding week. In October 2021, the country's forex kitty had reached an all-time high of USD 645 billion. The reserves have been declining as the central bank deploys the kitty to defend the rupee amid pressures caused majorly by global developments.

