JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Economy » News

Bajaj Finance gains after Q3 PAT climbs 40% YoY to Rs 2,973 cr
Business Standard

India Forex reserves rise by USD 1.727 billion to USD 573.727 billion

Capital Market 

India's forex reserves increased by USD 1.727 billion to USD 573.727 billion in the week ended January 20, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday. This is the second consecutive week of a rise in the kitty after the USD 10.417 billion jump to USD 572 billion during the preceding week. In October 2021, the country's forex kitty had reached an all-time high of USD 645 billion. The reserves have been declining as the central bank deploys the kitty to defend the rupee amid pressures caused majorly by global developments.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, January 30 2023. 09:56 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU