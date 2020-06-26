India Power Corporation consolidated net profit declines 79.01% in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 8.59% to Rs 128.09 crore

Net profit of India Power Corporation declined 79.01% to Rs 2.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 11.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 8.59% to Rs 128.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 117.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales128.09117.96 9 OPM %14.6512.86 -PBDT17.7816.45 8 PBT6.0012.42 -52 NP2.5011.91 -79

