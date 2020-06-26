India Power Corporation consolidated net profit declines 79.01% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 8.59% to Rs 128.09 crore

Net profit of India Power Corporation declined 79.01% to Rs 2.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 11.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 8.59% to Rs 128.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 117.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.128.09117.9614.6512.8617.7816.456.0012.422.5011.91

