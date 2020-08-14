Sheetal Diamonds standalone net profit declines 74.67% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 60.75% to Rs 1.15 croreNet profit of Sheetal Diamonds declined 74.67% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 60.75% to Rs 1.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1.152.93 -61 OPM %7.8323.21 -PBDT0.200.75 -73 PBT0.190.75 -75 NP0.190.75 -75
