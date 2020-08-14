JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Eureka Industries reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2020 quarter

Salona Cotspin standalone net profit declines 75.31% in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Sheetal Diamonds standalone net profit declines 74.67% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 60.75% to Rs 1.15 crore

Net profit of Sheetal Diamonds declined 74.67% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 60.75% to Rs 1.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1.152.93 -61 OPM %7.8323.21 -PBDT0.200.75 -73 PBT0.190.75 -75 NP0.190.75 -75

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, August 14 2020. 15:52 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU