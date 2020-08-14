Sheetal Diamonds standalone net profit declines 74.67% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 60.75% to Rs 1.15 crore

Net profit of Sheetal Diamonds declined 74.67% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 60.75% to Rs 1.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.1.152.937.8323.210.200.750.190.750.190.75

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)