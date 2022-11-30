Development of horticulture in India needs implementation of Cluster Development Programme

The Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar has said that the overall development of horticulture in the country would be focused with the help of the implementation of the Cluster Development Programme and it would be emphasized that the farmers should be benefited from this programme.

He said that the states of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, West Bengal, Manipur, Mizoram, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand etc. should also be included in the list of 55 clusters, identified with their focus/main crops. Tomar also emphasized on crop diversification and linking this ambitious programme with the market for produce sale and capacity building.

