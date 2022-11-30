JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Economy » News

J B Chemical receives USFDA approval for Venlafaxine Extended Release Tablets
Business Standard

Development of horticulture in India needs implementation of Cluster Development Programme

Capital Market 

The Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar has said that the overall development of horticulture in the country would be focused with the help of the implementation of the Cluster Development Programme and it would be emphasized that the farmers should be benefited from this programme.

He said that the states of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, West Bengal, Manipur, Mizoram, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand etc. should also be included in the list of 55 clusters, identified with their focus/main crops. Tomar also emphasized on crop diversification and linking this ambitious programme with the market for produce sale and capacity building.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, November 30 2022. 16:29 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU