India Records Highest Annual FDI Inflow Of $83.57 Billion In FY21-22

India has recorded highest ever annual FDI inflow of USD 83.57 billion in the Financial Year 2021-22.

In 2014-2015, FDI inflow in India stood at mere 45.15 USD billion as compared to the highest ever annual FDI inflow of USD 83.57 billion reported during the financial year 2021-22 overtaking last year's FDI by USD 1.60 billion despite military operation in Ukraine and COVID-19 pandemic. India's FDI inflows have increased 20-fold since FY03-04, when the inflows were USD 4.3 billion only.

