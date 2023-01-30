JUST IN
India's Active COVID Cases Stands At 1,848

India's active caseload currently stands at 1,848.

Active cases stand at 0.01%. Recovery Rate currently at 98.81%. 74 recoveries were recorded in the last 24 hours taking total recoveries to 4,41,50,131. 80 new cases recorded in the last 24 hours. 220.45 cr Total Vaccine doses (95.18 cr Second Dose and 22.70 cr Precaution Dose) have been administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Mon, January 30 2023. 12:14 IST

