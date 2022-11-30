India's Fiscal Deficit At 45.6% Of Full Year Target

For October, the Centre posted a fiscal deficit of Rs 1.38 lakh crore.
The Centre's total receipts were up a mere 0.7 percent in October at Rs 1.82 lakh crore, while total expenditure jumped 59.5 percent to Rs 3.20 lakh crore. Gross tax revenue was up 20.8 percent, and net tax collections 20.2 percent, at Rs 2.18 lakh crore and Rs 1.59 lakh crore, respectively. On the expenditure side, capital expenditure more than doubled in October from a year ago to Rs 66,125 crore.
For April-October as a whole, the centre's total receipts stood at Rs 13.86 lakh crore, up 8.3 percent, while total expenditure was 17.4 percent higher at Rs 21.44 lakh crore. Capex crossed the Rs 4-lakh crore mark in October, taking the cumulative spending for April-October to Rs 4.09 lakh crore - 61.5 percent higher from the first seven months of FY22.
