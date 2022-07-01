Output of Eight Core Industries grows by 18.1% in May

Index of Eight Core Industries reported a growth of 18.1% in May this year as against the 16.4% in the corresponding month last year.

The production of cement, coal, fertilizers, electricity, refinery products, steel, natural gas and crude oil industries increased in May 2022 over the corresponding period of last year.

In May 2022, the cement industry recorded the highest growth of 26.3%.

Coal sector jumped by over 25%. Fertilizer climbed 22.8% and electricity grew by 22% and natural gas witnessed growth of 7%.

The Eight Core Industries comprise 40.27% of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP).

