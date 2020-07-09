India Already Seeing Green Shoots Of Economic Recovery Says PM

On one hand India is fighting a strong battle against the global pandemic and the government is equally focused on the health of the economy, noted Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his inaugural address at India Global Week 2020. During the last six years, India has made great gains in areas such as Total financial inclusion, Record housing and infra construction, Ease of Doing Business, Bold tax reforms including the GST, Roll out of the world's largest health care initiative - Ayushman Bharat. These gains have set the foundations for the next round of development initiatives.

The PM noted that Indians have the spirit to achieve what is believed to be impossible and we are already seeing green-shoots when it comes to economic recovery. In this time of a pandemic, we have provided relief to our citizens and undertaken deep structural reforms. We are making the economy: more productive, investment friendly and competitive, he stated. India remains one of the most open economies in the world and the government is laying a red carpet for all global companies to come and establish their presence in India.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)