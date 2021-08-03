India's Ecommerce Market Continues To Grow At 5% Rate

The Union Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Ashwini Kumar Choubey in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha today informed that as per National Association of Software & Services Companies (NASSCOM), India's e-Commerce market continues to grow at Year on Year rate of 5% with estimated revenue of USD 56.6 billion in FY 2021 despite COVID-19 led challenges.

Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade has informed that no quantifiable assessment has been made with regard to rising online purchasing/e-commerce trade during the last two years.

