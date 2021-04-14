Skymet Weather forecasts normal monsoon for India in 2021

-
Plains of North India along with few parts of the Northeast region are likely to be at risk of being rain deficient through the seasonSkymet has released its monsoon forecast for 2021. Skymet expects the upcoming monsoon to be 'healthy normal' to the tune of 103% (with an error margin of +/- 5%) of the long period average (LPA) of 880.6 mm for the 4-month period from June to September.
In its earlier preliminary forecast released on 31 January 2021, Skymet assessed the monsoon 2021 to be 'normal' with seasonal rainfall ending in the upper half of the normal range, the spread of normal rainfall being 96-104% of LPA.
In terms of Geographical risk, Skymet expects that plains of North India along with few parts of the Northeast region are likely to be at risk of being rain deficient through the season. Also, interior parts of Karnataka face the scare of scanty rains in the core monsoon months of July and August. The onset month of June and the withdrawal phase of September is assuring good countrywide rainfall distribution.
