India's forex reserves declines to US$ 535.252 billion as on 14 August 2020

India's forex reserves falls by US$ 2.939 billion in the week ended 14 August

India's foreign exchange reserves declined by US$ 2.94 billion to US$ 535.25 billion in the week ended 14 August 2020. The foreign exchange reserves had stood at US$ 538.19 a week ago.

Within the foreign exchange reserves, the foreign currency assets fell to US$ 491.55 billion in the week ended 14 August 2020 from US$ 492.29 billion a week ago.

The gold asset also eased to US$ 37.60 billion from US$ 39.79 billion a week ago.

SDRs were flat at US$ 1.48 billion in the week ended 14 August 2020.

India's foreign exchange reserves moved up by US$ 57.45 billion over March 2020, while jumped US$ 104.75 billion over a year ago level.

