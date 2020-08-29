India's forex reserves rises to US$ 537.548 billion as on 21 August 2020

India's forex reserves jumps by US$ 2.296 billion in the week ended 21 August

India's foreign exchange reserves increased by US$ 2.30 billion to US$ 537.55 billion in the week ended 21 August 2020. The foreign exchange reserves had stood at US$ 535.25 a week ago.

Within the foreign exchange reserves, the foreign currency assets moved up to US$ 494.17 billion in the week ended 21 August 2020 from US$ 491.55 billion a week ago.

The gold asset declined to US$ 37.26 billion from US$ 37.60 billion a week ago.

SDRs moved up to US$ 1.48 billion in the week ended 21 August 2020.

India's foreign exchange reserves increased by US$ 59.74 billion over March 2020, while jumped US$ 108.50 billion over a year ago level.

