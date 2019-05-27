India's fuel product consumption rises 0.3% in April 2019

-
Diesel sales moves up 2.0% in April 2019India's fuel product consumption or sales rose 0.3% to 17.83 million tonnes (mt) in April 2019 over a year ago. LPG sales increased 2.4% to 1.91 mt, others 30.4% to 1.04 mt, petrol 7.6% to 2.46 mt, diesel 2.0% to 7.31 mt and lubes/greases 29.8% to 0.30 mt.
However, the consumption of light diesel oil (LDO) dipped 19.8% to 0.05 mt, petcoke 18.5% to 1.57 mt, naphtha 8.1% to 1.12 mt and kerosene 17.1% to 0.25 mt.
Further, the consumption of bitumen also fell 6.0% to 0.65 mt, ATF 5.7% to 0.67 mt and fuel oil 3.1% to 0.51 mt in april 2019.
