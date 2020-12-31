Core Industries Record Cumulative Contraction Of 11.4% During April-November 2020

Office of Economic Adviser, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade released Index of Eight Core Industries for the Month of November, 2020. The combined Index of Eight Core Industries stood at 125.9 in November, 2020, which declined by 2.6 (provisional) % as compared to the Index of November, 2019. Its cumulative growth during April to November, 2020-21 has been (-) 11.4%. Final growth rate of Index of Eight Core Industries for August'2020 is revised to (-) 6.9%.

Coal- Coal production (weight: 10.33 %) increased by 2.9% in November, 2020 over November, 2019. Its cumulative index declined by 2.6% during April to November, 2020-21 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Crude Oil-Crude Oil production (weight: 8.98%) declined by 4.9% in November, 2020 over November, 2019. Its cumulative index declined by 6% during April to November, 2020-21 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Natural Gas- The Natural Gas production (weight: 6.88%) declined by 9.3 % in November, 2020 over November, 2019. Its cumulative index declined by 12.1 % during April to November, 2020-21 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Refinery Products- Petroleum Refinery production (weight: 28.04%) declined by 4.8 % in November, 2020 over November, 2019. Its cumulative index declined by 14.9% during April to November, 2020-21 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Fertilizers-Fertilizers production (weight: 2.63 %) increased by 1.6% in November, 2020 over November, 2019. Its cumulative index increased by 3.8% during April to November, 2020-21 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Steel-Steel production (weight: 17.92%) declined by 4.4% in November, 2020 over November, 2019. Its cumulative index declined by 19.4% during April to November, 2020-21 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Cement-Cement production (weight: 5.37%) declined by 7.1% in November, 2020 over November, 2019. Its cumulative index declined by 19.5% during April to November, 2020-21 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Electricity- Electricity generation (weight: 19.85%) increased by 2.2% in November, 2020 over November, 2019. Its cumulative index declined by 4.7% during April to November, 2020-21 over the corresponding period of previous year.

