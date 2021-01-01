India's Active Covid-19 Caseload Drops To Six Month Low

-
-
India's total Active Caseload continues to exhibit a sustained downward movement. It has significantly dropped to 2.54 lakh (2,54,254) today. This is the lowest after 179 days. The total active cases were 2,53,287 on 6th July, 2020. India's present active caseload consists of just 2.47% of India's Total Positive Cases. The daily new cases in India in the recent days have been around 20,000.
The new cases in the last 24 hours were 20,035 whereas 23,181 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours. Recoveries outnumbering daily new cases from last 35 days have ensured a consistent decline in active cases. The total recovered cases are nearing 99 lakh (98,83,461). The gap between Recovered Cases and Active Cases, that is steadily increasing, has crossed 96 lakh and presently stands at 96,29,207. The difference in the New Recoveries outnumbering New Cases has also improved the Recovery Rate to 96.08%today. Total 77.61% of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 States/UTs. Kerala has reported the maximum number of single day recoveries with 5,376 newly recovered cases. 3,612 people recovered in Maharashtra followed by 1,537 in West Bengal.
