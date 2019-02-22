India's natural gas production rises 5.4% in January 2019

Natural gas production up 0.4% in April-January 2019India's natural gas production increased 5.4% to 2.84 billion cubic meters (bcm) in January 2019 over a year ago. Natural gas output of ONGC increased 10.4% to 2.17 bcm, while that of private and JV companies fell 8.6% to 0.45 bcm. Further, the natural gas production of Oil India also declined 6.8% to 0.22 bcm in January 2019.
Natural gas output rose 0.4% to 27.49 bcm in April-January 2019 over April-January 2018.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU