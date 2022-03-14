India's Vegetable Oil Import Jumps 22% On Year In February 2022

-
ALSO READ
Gokul Refoils and Solvent Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Uranus collects over 2.5 tons of used cooking oil from hotels in Chennai to turn it into biodiesel
Gokul Refoils and Solvent consolidated net profit rises 41.25% in the September 2021 quarter
Gokul Refoils and Solvent consolidated net profit rises 35.65% in the December 2021 quarter
Snowman Logistics sets up warehouse in Coimbatore and fulfilment centre in Pune
-
The Solvent Extractors' Association of India (SEA) has reported data of Vegetable Oils (edible & non-edible) for the month of February 2022. Import of vegetable oils during February 2022 is reported at 1,019,997 tons compared to 838,607 tons in February 2021, consisting 983,608 tons of edible oils and 36,389 tons of non-edible oils i.e. up by 22%.
The overall import of vegetable oils during first four months of oil year 2021-22, Nov'21.-Feb.'22 reported at 4,691,158 tons compared to 4,394,760 tons during the same period of last year i.e. up by 7%. The import of RBD Palmolein jumped from 21,601 tons to 519,450 tons at the cost of reduction of import duty on CPO from 2,489,105 tons to 1,562,639 tons.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU