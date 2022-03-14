India's Vegetable Oil Import Jumps 22% On Year In February 2022

The Solvent Extractors' Association of India (SEA) has reported data of Vegetable Oils (edible & non-edible) for the month of February 2022. Import of vegetable oils during February 2022 is reported at 1,019,997 tons compared to 838,607 tons in February 2021, consisting 983,608 tons of edible oils and 36,389 tons of non-edible oils i.e. up by 22%.

The overall import of vegetable oils during first four months of oil year 2021-22, Nov'21.-Feb.'22 reported at 4,691,158 tons compared to 4,394,760 tons during the same period of last year i.e. up by 7%. The import of RBD Palmolein jumped from 21,601 tons to 519,450 tons at the cost of reduction of import duty on CPO from 2,489,105 tons to 1,562,639 tons.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)