India Services PMI Eases To 6 Month Low

-
ALSO READ
India's Composite PMI Output Index Ends Three Month Downturn
India Composite PMI Signals Strongest Monthly Expansion Since 2012 In October
India Manufacturing PMI Spikes, Sales Accelerate
India Manufacturing PMI Softens, Business Confidence Hurt On Pandemic
India Manufacturing PMI Points To Robust Improvement In December
-
India's services sector continued to expand in January 2022, albeit at a much slower rate than the previous month, as the sector's Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to a six-month low of 51.5 from 55.5 in December 2021, data released on February 3 showed. A PMI reading above 50 shows expansion in activity, and one below 50 indicates contraction.
IHS Markit, the index's compiler, said the fall in the services sector's growth was because of the intensification of the pandemic, reintroduction of restrictions, and inflationary pressures. The IHM composite PMI also eased from 56.4 in December to 53.0 in January.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU