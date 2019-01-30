Indiabulls Integrated Services reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.75 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 5.37% to Rs 42.63 croreNet profit of Indiabulls Integrated Services reported to Rs 2.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 16.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 5.37% to Rs 42.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 45.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales42.6345.05 -5 OPM %-13.961.09 -PBDT12.98-8.75 LP PBT5.88-15.04 LP NP2.75-16.27 LP
