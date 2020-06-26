Apollo Hospitals gains after Q4 PAT spurts 169% to Rs 219 cr

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise gained 2.38% to Rs 1472 after consolidated net profit surged 169% to Rs 219.36 crore on 17% increase in net sales to Rs 2922.43 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019.

The company recorded sale of Apollo Munich Health Insurance Company to HDFC as an exceptional gain of Rs 198.30 crore in Q4 FY20. The result was announced after market hours yesterday, 25 June 2020.

Consolidated profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 283.64 crore in Q4 FY20, rising 153.5% from Rs 111.90 crore in Q4 FY19. Total tax expense rose 89% to Rs 74 crore in Q4 FY20 over Q4 FY19.

Consolidated EBITDA (post Ind AS116) grew 36% to Rs 380.10 crore in Q4 FY20 from Rs 279.60 crore in Q4 FY19.

As on 31 March 2020, Apollo Hospitals had 7,491 operating beds across the network (excluding AHLL & managed beds), out of which 14 were new with 2,002 operating beds. The new hospitals are demonstrating good traction with a utilisation of over 62% and should continue to witness double digit growth in volumes and improvement in utilisation and profitability going forward.

Meanwhile, the company declared a final dividend of Rs 2.75 per share for financial year ending 31 March 2020.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise is a private sector healthcare provider. It owns and operates hospitals across the country.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)