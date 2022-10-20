Menon Bearings standalone net profit rises 17.35% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Menon Bearings standalone net profit rises 5.12% in the March 2022 quarter
Menon Bearings standalone net profit rises 33.49% in the June 2022 quarter
SNL Bearings standalone net profit declines 25.40% in the March 2022 quarter
Bimetal Bearings consolidated net profit rises 110.00% in the June 2022 quarter
Bimetal Bearings consolidated net profit declines 12.20% in the March 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 5.98% to Rs 51.42 croreNet profit of Menon Bearings rose 17.35% to Rs 6.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 5.98% to Rs 51.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 48.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales51.4248.52 6 OPM %21.2020.34 -PBDT11.169.65 16 PBT9.157.73 18 NP6.905.88 17
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU