Menon Bearings standalone net profit rises 17.35% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 5.98% to Rs 51.42 crore

Net profit of Menon Bearings rose 17.35% to Rs 6.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 5.98% to Rs 51.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 48.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.51.4248.5221.2020.3411.169.659.157.736.905.88

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)