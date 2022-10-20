JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Colgate-Palmolive (India) standalone net profit rises 3.29% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Menon Bearings standalone net profit rises 17.35% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 5.98% to Rs 51.42 crore

Net profit of Menon Bearings rose 17.35% to Rs 6.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 5.98% to Rs 51.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 48.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales51.4248.52 6 OPM %21.2020.34 -PBDT11.169.65 16 PBT9.157.73 18 NP6.905.88 17

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, October 20 2022. 15:18 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU