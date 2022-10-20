JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Colgate-Palmolive (India) standalone net profit rises 3.29% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Abhishek Finlease reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 75.00% to Rs 0.06 crore

Net profit of Abhishek Finlease remain constant at Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 and also during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 75.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.060.24 -75 OPM %50.0012.50 -PBDT0.050.05 0 PBT0.040.05 -20 NP0.050.05 0

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, October 20 2022. 15:18 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU