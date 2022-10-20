Abhishek Finlease reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 75.00% to Rs 0.06 crore

Net profit of Abhishek Finlease remain constant at Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 and also during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 75.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.0.060.2450.0012.500.050.050.040.050.050.05

