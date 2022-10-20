Meghmani Finechem standalone net profit rises 94.79% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 63.57% to Rs 555.53 croreNet profit of Meghmani Finechem rose 94.79% to Rs 91.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 47.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 63.57% to Rs 555.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 339.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales555.53339.63 64 OPM %32.4529.60 -PBDT167.6193.07 80 PBT141.6671.34 99 NP91.5747.01 95
