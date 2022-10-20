JUST IN
ICRA consolidated net profit rises 52.66% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 19.25% to Rs 98.60 crore

Net profit of ICRA rose 52.66% to Rs 36.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 24.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 19.25% to Rs 98.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 82.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales98.6082.68 19 OPM %35.9927.41 -PBDT48.4032.89 47 PBT45.9831.09 48 NP36.7324.06 53

First Published: Thu, October 20 2022. 15:18 IST

