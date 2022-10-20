ICRA consolidated net profit rises 52.66% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 19.25% to Rs 98.60 crore

Net profit of ICRA rose 52.66% to Rs 36.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 24.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 19.25% to Rs 98.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 82.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.

