NILE standalone net profit declines 32.00% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 23.89% to Rs 126.71 croreNet profit of NILE declined 32.00% to Rs 2.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 23.89% to Rs 126.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 166.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 45.73% to Rs 12.51 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 23.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 9.84% to Rs 570.83 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 633.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales126.71166.48 -24 570.83633.12 -10 OPM %4.595.21 -4.757.21 - PBDT5.087.04 -28 23.1939.37 -41 PBT4.136.04 -32 19.3435.49 -46 NP2.724.00 -32 12.5123.05 -46
