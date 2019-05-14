NILE standalone net profit declines 32.00% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 23.89% to Rs 126.71 crore

Net profit of NILE declined 32.00% to Rs 2.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 23.89% to Rs 126.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 166.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 45.73% to Rs 12.51 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 23.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 9.84% to Rs 570.83 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 633.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

