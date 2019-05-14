UCO Bank reports standalone net loss of Rs 1552.02 crore in the March 2019 quarter

rise 12.63% to Rs 3781.81 crore

Net Loss of reported to Rs 1552.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 2134.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. rose 12.63% to Rs 3781.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3357.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 4321.09 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 4436.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. rose 2.21% to Rs 14330.63 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 14020.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

3781.813357.7814330.6314020.1315.1010.6229.3138.14-1552.02-2126.59-4305.73-4426.95-1552.02-2126.59-4305.73-4426.95-1552.02-2134.36-4321.09-4436.37

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)