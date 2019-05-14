JUST IN
UCO Bank reports standalone net loss of Rs 1552.02 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 12.63% to Rs 3781.81 crore

Net Loss of UCO Bank reported to Rs 1552.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 2134.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Total Operating Income rose 12.63% to Rs 3781.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3357.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 4321.09 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 4436.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Total Operating Income rose 2.21% to Rs 14330.63 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 14020.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Total Operating Income3781.813357.78 13 14330.6314020.13 2 OPM %15.1010.62 -29.3138.14 - PBDT-1552.02-2126.59 27 -4305.73-4426.95 3 PBT-1552.02-2126.59 27 -4305.73-4426.95 3 NP-1552.02-2134.36 27 -4321.09-4436.37 3

