Divyashakti Granites standalone net profit declines 69.75% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 13.24% to Rs 12.71 crore

Net profit of Divyashakti Granites declined 69.75% to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 13.24% to Rs 12.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 14.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 6.85% to Rs 5.15 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 51.30% to Rs 33.40 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 68.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales12.7114.65 -13 33.4068.59 -51 OPM %4.883.62 -13.419.65 - PBDT0.781.95 -60 8.418.10 4 PBT0.241.83 -87 6.827.45 -8 NP0.361.19 -70 5.154.82 7

First Published: Tue, May 14 2019. 16:04 IST

