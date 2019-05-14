Divyashakti Granites standalone net profit declines 69.75% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 13.24% to Rs 12.71 crore

Net profit of declined 69.75% to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 13.24% to Rs 12.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 14.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 6.85% to Rs 5.15 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 51.30% to Rs 33.40 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 68.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

12.7114.6533.4068.594.883.6213.419.650.781.958.418.100.241.836.827.450.361.195.154.82

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)