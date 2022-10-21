Indian Bank spurts 5.74%, gains for five straight sessions

Indian Bank is quoting at Rs 233.9, up 5.74% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 28.16% in last one year as compared to a 2.67% jump in NIFTY and a 16.43% jump in the Nifty Pharma.

Indian Bank is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 233.9, up 5.74% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.38% on the day, quoting at 17630.4. The Sensex is at 59501.61, up 0.5%. Indian Bank has gained around 15.85% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Indian Bank is a constituent, has gained around 3.38% in last one month and is currently quoting at 3213.1, up 2.31% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 49.4 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 14.62 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 6.94 based on TTM earnings ending June 22.

