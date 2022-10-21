Omkar Speciality Chemicals Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Tips Films Ltd, DC Infotech & Communication Ltd, Techindia Nirman Ltd and Jindal Worldwide Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 21 October 2022.

Omkar Speciality Chemicals Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 23.4 at 11:59 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 6.85 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12459 shares in the past one month.

Tips Films Ltd spiked 19.99% to Rs 528.45. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 61862 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11923 shares in the past one month.

DC Infotech & Communication Ltd surged 19.97% to Rs 93.7. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 9254 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6368 shares in the past one month.

Techindia Nirman Ltd spurt 19.97% to Rs 14.3. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 27231 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13774 shares in the past one month.

Jindal Worldwide Ltd gained 13.91% to Rs 283.4. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 23258 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6047 shares in the past one month.

