Indian Card Clothing Company reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.07 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 3.49% to Rs 17.21 croreNet profit of Indian Card Clothing Company reported to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 3.49% to Rs 17.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 16.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales17.2116.63 3 OPM %0.583.49 -PBDT1.430.59 142 PBT0.24-0.48 LP NP0.07-0.66 LP
