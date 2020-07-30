Indian Energy Exchange consolidated net profit rises 6.31% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 12.11% to Rs 67.88 croreNet profit of Indian Energy Exchange rose 6.31% to Rs 42.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 39.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 12.11% to Rs 67.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 60.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales67.8860.55 12 OPM %70.9081.59 -PBDT60.8057.97 5 PBT56.3654.71 3 NP42.0939.59 6
