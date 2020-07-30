Indian Energy Exchange consolidated net profit rises 6.31% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 12.11% to Rs 67.88 crore

Net profit of Indian Energy Exchange rose 6.31% to Rs 42.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 39.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 12.11% to Rs 67.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 60.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.67.8860.5570.9081.5960.8057.9756.3654.7142.0939.59

