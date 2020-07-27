Srikalahasthi Pipes reports standalone net loss of Rs 7.88 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 43.42% to Rs 204.16 croreNet loss of Srikalahasthi Pipes reported to Rs 7.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 33.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 43.42% to Rs 204.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 360.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales204.16360.82 -43 OPM %-0.8315.86 -PBDT1.0460.17 -98 PBT-10.4050.25 PL NP-7.8833.38 PL
