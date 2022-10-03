Quess Corp appoints Group CFO (Designate)

With immediate effectQuess Corp has appointed Kamal Pal Hoda as Group CFO (Designate) with immediate effect. The company's current Group CFO, N Ravi Vishwanath will superannuate in the year 2023 and as part of the succession plan, Kamal will assume the role of Group CFO with requisite Board's approval
