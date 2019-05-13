Indian Oil Corporation Ltd down for fifth straight session

is quoting at Rs 143.4, down 2.85% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 14.85% in last one year as compared to a 4.08% rally in and a 8.94% spurt in the Energy index.

is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 143.4, down 2.85% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark is down around 0.28% on the day, quoting at 11247.75. The Sensex is at 37436.88, down 0.07%. has lost around 6.88% in last one month.Meanwhile, of which Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 4.87% in last one month and is currently quoting at 15493.85, down 1.06% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 63.63 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 107.09 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 143.7, down 3.26% on the day. Indian Oil Corporation Ltd tumbled 14.85% in last one year as compared to a 4.08% rally in NIFTY and a 8.94% spurt in the

The PE of the stock is 8.69 based on earnings ending December 18.

