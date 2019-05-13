JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Hot Pursuit

Ester Industries partners with a global chemical leader to supply Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) polymers
Business Standard

V-Mart Retail slumps after dismal Q4 result

Capital Market 

V-Mart Retail lost 5.8% to Rs 2,396.55 at 12:58 IST on BSE after the company reported net loss of Rs 0.90 crore in Q4 March 2019 as compared to net profit of Rs 15.91 crore in Q4 March 2018.

The result was announced after market hours on Friday, 10 May 2019.

Meanwhile, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 16.91 points or 0.05% at 37,446.08

On the BSE, 1,035 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3,828 shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 2,540 and a low of Rs 2,360 so far during the day.

V-Mart Retail reported 16.14% rise in total income to Rs 346.79 crore in Q4 March 2019 over Q4 March 2018.

The overall consumer sentiment and consumption growth across key markets remains upbeat, and this was reflected in strong Dussehra, Diwali and Holi sales for the company, V-Mart Retail said.

V-Mart Retail is a retail store chain for the complete family, offering fashion apparel, footwear, home furnishings, general merchandise and kirana. Primarily focusing on Tier II and III cities, V-Mart has 214 stores with an average store size of 8,000 sq. ft.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, May 13 2019. 13:13 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU