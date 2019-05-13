V-Mart Retail slumps after dismal Q4 result

Retail lost 5.8% to Rs 2,396.55 at 12:58 IST on BSE after the company reported net loss of Rs 0.90 crore in Q4 March 2019 as compared to net profit of Rs 15.91 crore in Q4 March 2018.

The result was announced after market hours on Friday, 10 May 2019.

Meanwhile, the S&P was down 16.91 points or 0.05% at 37,446.08

On the BSE, 1,035 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3,828 shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 2,540 and a low of Rs 2,360 so far during the day.

Retail reported 16.14% rise in total income to Rs 346.79 crore in Q4 March 2019 over Q4 March 2018.

The overall consumer sentiment and consumption growth across key markets remains upbeat, and this was reflected in strong Dussehra, Diwali and Holi sales for the company, Retail said.

is a for the complete family, offering fashion apparel, footwear, home furnishings, general merchandise and kirana. Primarily focusing on Tier II and III cities, V-Mart has 214 stores with an average store size of 8,000 sq. ft.

