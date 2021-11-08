Indian Oil Corporation Ltd gains for third straight session

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 139.3, up 3.45% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 71.55% in last one year as compared to a 44.63% jump in NIFTY and a 53.47% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 1.6% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23584.05, up 0.81% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 141.37 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 112.8 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 4.88 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

