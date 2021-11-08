Bajaj Finance Ltd soars 2.36%, up for fifth straight session

Bajaj Finance Ltd is quoting at Rs 7702.7, up 2.36% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 99.29% in last one year as compared to a 44.49% spurt in NIFTY and a 45.5% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services.

The PE of the stock is 104.25 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

