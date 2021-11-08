Power Finance Corporation Ltd spurts 1.46%, gains for five straight sessions

Power Finance Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 139.05, up 1.46% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 41.17% in last one year as compared to a 44.49% gain in NIFTY and a 45.5% gain in the Nifty Financial Services.

Power Finance Corporation Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 139.05, up 1.46% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.49% on the day, quoting at 18005.25. The Sensex is at 60333.28, up 0.44%. Power Finance Corporation Ltd has dropped around 2.11% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Power Finance Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 3.33% in last one month and is currently quoting at 18994.2, up 0.79% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 17.55 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 79.9 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 139.55, up 1.9% on the day. Power Finance Corporation Ltd is up 41.17% in last one year as compared to a 44.49% gain in NIFTY and a 45.5% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 4.01 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

